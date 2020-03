Nick Lachey has a much needed TV hit but that doesn’t mean that his status has risen. He still comes off

as a dick.

Good Old ‘ Nick The Dick’

Read more at yahoo.com.

OBVIOUSLY you guys are loving #LoveIsBlind, so OBVIOUSLY we had to do a reunion special. You can watch it on @netflix this Thursday. BTW……..I’m OBVIOUSLY Nick Lachey. pic.twitter.com/IP4oW6frqG — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 3, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.