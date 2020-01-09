Carnival Cruise Ships Are Banning “Offensive Clothing”

Carnival Cruise Guests need to “ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests”. Nothing worn during the cruise should “contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions. In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.” Does offensive clothing include Dallas Cowboys gear?

Interrobang Staff
