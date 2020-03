At a recent concert, Billie Eillish played a 2 minute video where she stripped down to her bra and made a bold statement about the pressures young women face in the music industry and the online body shaming that comes with it. The winner here? Creepy older body shamers who will just see this as a chance to look at her bits.

