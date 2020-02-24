Al Pacino’s Amazon Show Is Getting Slammed For Auschwitz Portrayal

On the new Amazon series Hunters, there’s a scene set in Auschwitz where a Jewish chess master is forced to play a game of chess with human pieces. The official twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial has stated that this fake story from the holocaust is so fake that it’s dangerous and can just help the argument of Holocaust Deniers. Well, Pacino had one nice moment with The Irishman but it’s back to Jack and Jill 2 type work

Read more at variety.com.

Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy. pic.twitter.com/UM2KYmA4cw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 23, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.