Helen Sharman was the first brit in space in 1991 and she said: “aliens exist, there are no two ways about it.”. She followed that up saying “There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life,” she went on. “Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not”.

The bigger question is why were the British going to space at all? Wtf are they up to?

