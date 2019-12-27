A Ring Of Fire Eclipse Was Visible In The Middle East And Asia

This is much more rare than the Cocaine Blues eclipse that happens every dawn Friday through Sunday morning.

LOOK: Ring of fire The annular solar eclipse at 97% obscurity as viewed from Balut Island, Davao Occidental on Thursday, December 26. The solar eclipse reached maximum at around 2:31 pm on the island and reportedly ended at around 4:00 pm. 📷 Atty Agustin Tomas C Tria Tirona pic.twitter.com/MffHYx0kPS — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 26, 2019

