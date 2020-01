Twitter teamed up and bashed a guy who went online to tweet, thinking everyone would have his back after a dispute at target. He saw a toothbrush that retails for $89 marked for 1 cent, and when he was denied the deal he threw a tempter tantrum and called the cops. Pull that shit at Walmart bro don’t bring it into Target.

Read more at yahoo.com.

I just had to call the police because @target Refused to sell me the toothbrush — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.