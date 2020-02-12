Watch the Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Next One

It’s been two years since Wes Anderson’s last release, four years from his last live action release and everyone is ready for something new. Enter “The French Dispatch,” Anderson’s tenth feature film.

The upcoming film centers on an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century city on the eve of its final issue, and is reportedly inspired by the New Yorker. The film will cover the journalists putting together the final issue as well as some of the stories being reported.

According to the New Yorker the stories are based on/inspired by stories reported by the New Yorker, including “The Events in May: A Paris Notebook,” Mavis Gallant’s two-part article from 1968 about student revolutionaries.

Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park and Bill Murray star in the ensemble.

In theaters, June 24th.

