Teen actress Elsie Fisher wasn’t very happy with the Oscar noms this year so she went to Twitter to list her nominees for the Elsie Awards. For which she was shat upon as well. If these Elsie Awards are ever gonna get off the ground she’s gonna have to play the game a little bit.

I’ve decided to start my own film awards because sometimes other ones suck, so here are the nominations for the first annual Elsie Awards — E (@ElsieKFisher) January 14, 2020

Watch more viral videos.

.

.