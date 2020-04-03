Quibi Original Series Will Showcase Stand Up Comics, With Will Smith Hosting

Quibi is growing fast and today announced a new stand up comedy series with Will Smith at the helm.

The 16 episode stand up comedy series is called “This Joka” and promises to not only bring laughs, but also to find universal human truths behind the laughter, according to Westbrook Studios president Terence Carter.

Both up and coming and established comics will make appearances. Familiar friends like Baron Vaughn who you know from the New Negroes series, New York comics Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, and Christi Chiello are part of the lineup. Rell Battle who co-created Los Angeles’ Roast Battle will also appear and so will Chicago’s rising star Megan Gailey, Shane Torres who you will remember went viral talking about Guy Fieri, Denver favorite Sam Tallent, LA based David Gborie who is the current “voice” of Comedy Central. Also, rising Austin Texas future superstar Vanessa Gonzalez is in the series, along with Clayton English who you remember from Last Comic Standing, fabulous talents Martin Urbano and Jackie Fabulous and a few names that are new to us, like Punkie Johnson, Chris Estrada and Daphnique Springs. “Special Appearances” from George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi round out the talent list.

Filming took place last fall.

Stand-up sets are the focus, along with one-on-one conversations between each of the comedians and host Will Smith, plus the series includes documentary footage from backstage and around the city of Las Vegas.

Quibi launches on April 6th and focuses on short form programming designed to be consumed on mobile devices. It isn’t free, it costs $5 a month to watch with ads, $8 for a premium ad free version.

