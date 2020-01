Ever wanted to dress like a person selling fried chicken? Now’s your chance. But don’t get pissed if someone attacks you over not having a sandwich.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

Watch more viral videos.

.

.