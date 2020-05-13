New truTV Series Lets You Hang Out With the Impractical Jokers at Home

The Impractical Jokers franchise is coming to rescue you from boredom with a new series taking you inside the lives and homes of your favorite jokers.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is a six-episode half-hour series, set to premiere on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT.

Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano will virtually reunite the long-time friends, forced apart for the first time in over 25 years, as they sit down to dinner from their respective homes. Fans will get a closer and more personal glimpse at Joe, Murr, Q and Sal than ever before.

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home.”

Be a guest at a Dinner Party with the stars of Impractical Jokers every Thursday night, for the latest dinner party in self-quarantine. Join the guys as they talk about their week, their friendship and whatever else is thrown on their dinner table. Just because they can’t be together, doesn’t mean they have to stop laughing.

“While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans’ living rooms,” said The Tenderloins.” Although this isn’t our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers.”

The series comes on the heels of the network’s first-ever feature-length film Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which opened in theaters earlier this year with the highest per-screen average of all major theatrical releases in its first week. The Tenderloins are also the stars of TBS’s The Misery Index, hosted by Jameela Jamil and returning for season two on Thursday, May 14 at 10:30pm ET/PT.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom

and Chris Wagner serving as executive producers and Chris Pizzi as co-executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano and Charlie DeBevoise. Casey Jost will serve as producer. Bloom will also serve as showrunner.

