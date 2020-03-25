Kevin Allison’s Club Series “Risk” to Hold First Ever Live Stream, Here’s How to “Attend”

This Thursday, March 26th at 9:30pm EST, Kevin Allison will be live-streaming his legendary live storytelling show and podcast RISK!.

Join Kevin Allison and a fantastic crew of NYC-based storytellers for RISK!’s first-ever livestreamed online show! Anyone can register for and watch this show from anywhere in the world.

This episode will feature incredible true stories from Kevin Allison, Vin Brue, Felicia O’Hara and Kelli Dunham.

The show would have normally occurred at Caveat in New York City at the same time, but in light of the restrictions on public gatherings, Allison is offering tickets to attend the virtual show via Zoom. Participants will be able to access the live-stream from anywhere in the world by registering for the show for just $10 at this link. A link to attend the show online or listen to it via phone will be sent to ticket buyers.

Anyone who supports RISK! at Patreon.com/RISK may attend this show for free by emailing Kevin@risk-show.com, and Kevin is offering some free tickets to those who cannot afford to attend this show because of financial difficulty. You can alaso email Kevin@risk-show.com and they have offered to accommodate anyone in need. Show organizers are asking anyone who can afford to attend this show, to please pay for your ticket, since RISK! is experiencing financial losses during this pandemic as well.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 | Doors @ 9pm EST, Show @ 9:30pm EST

Price: $10

Link for tickets

