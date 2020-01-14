Kanye Gifts Kim A Text Message Necklace

Kim Kardashian showed off a gift Kanye gave her on Instagram. It’s a Cartier plaque that has a text Kanye had sent her that reads:

“This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family.”

He forgot to add “Married to a fucking lunatic”.

