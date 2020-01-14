Kanye Gifts Kim A Text Message Necklace

Kim Kardashian showed off a gift Kanye gave her on Instagram. It’s a Cartier plaque that has a text Kanye had sent her that reads:
“This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family.”
He forgot to add “Married to a fucking lunatic”.
Read more at pagesix.com.
View this post on Instagram
If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts ✨
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
.
.