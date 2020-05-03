Issa Rae’s Insecure Returning for a 5th Season

HBO has renewed comedy series INSECURE for a fifth season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Gravitt. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

INSECURE’s ten-episode fourth season debuted April 12 on HBO. The series stars Emmy®, Golden Globe and NAACP nominee Issa Rae (“The Photograph”) who heads the ensemble cast, and continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

Season four series regulars include Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge.

INSECURE was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

Read more comedy news.