The State is Reuniting on Zoom to Benefit California Immigrant Resilience Fund & the NAACP

Legendary sketch comedy troupe THE STATE have announced Zoom with The State, a special reunion livestream and interactive fan event that will broadcast via Zoom on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 @ 9pm ET / 6pm PT. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to California Immigrant Resilience Fund, who support undocumented children, families, and communities affected by COVID-19, while funds raised from an auction of special memorabilia will go directly towards the NAACP. Tickets are on sale now.

Zoom with The State will feature ten of The State’s eleven members, including Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Todd Holoubek, Michael Patrick Jann, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. Due to scheduling conflicts, Ben Garant is unable to appear. The one-time-only event is being spearheaded by Jann, who directed many of the troupe’s sketches during their 1992-95 self-titled series’ run on MTV, and has since gone on to direct episodes of shows such as Community, Childrens Hospital, and Flight of the Conchords, as well as the feature film Drop Dead Gorgeous.

“We all just felt we needed to DO something,” Jann said in a statement. “And, as a comedy group of advancing age, a Zoom event is very bursitis friendly!”

While Zoom with The State will feature the troupe performing updated versions of fan-favorite sketches, attendees will also be able to vote on which of three new sketches they’d like to see The State perform based solely on the sketch’s titles. The memorabilia auction will allow fans to bid on collectibles such as t-shirts from the troupe’s college years, promotional materials from The State’s run on MTV, as well as other various items members had laying around their homes. All present members of The State will participate in a Q&A.

The State originally formed in 1988 and its members have continued to work together in various configurations ever since, including on shows such as Viva Variety, Reno 911, Stella and the Wet Hot American Summer franchise.

The group has reunited sporadically over the years, with all members appearing in the 2007 films The Ten and Reno 911! Miami, along with festival appearances at San Francisco Sketchfest in 2009 and Festival Supreme in 2014. Most recently in April 2020, while under quarantine, the troupe reunited to recreate their infamous “Porcupine Racetrack” sketch from their homes.

Tickets for Zoom with The State are on sale now for $20 in advance, $25 day of.

