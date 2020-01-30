Dude Lights Up Joint In Court

This bro is a hero to all except our justice system. If they only played the Stone Cold music underneath it it would have made more sense.
Via digg.com.
JOINT PROTEST: Courtroom footage shows 20-year-old Spencer Alan Boston lighting up a joint in front of a judge in a Lebanon, Tennessee, courthouse, in an attempt to advocate for marijuana legalization after he was cited for possession; he faces two additional charges including disorderly conduct. #lebanon #tennessee #weed #marijuana #joint #smoke #judge #legal #legalization #charges #disorderly #conduct #worldnewstonight
