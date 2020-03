The premier of Corey Feldman’s documentary that was going to expose a Hollywood underage sex ring was hacked and the film was not shown, either in the theater or online. This sounds like the work of the Plague.

@Corey_Feldman has just been told by his technology team the screening has been hacked: “we are seeing an attack”, to which Corey responded “this is crazy” #coreyfeldman #mytruthdocumentary pic.twitter.com/WZMGH3aHge — Jonathon Moran (@jmoconfidential) March 10, 2020

Watch more viral videos.

.

.