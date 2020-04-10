Amy Schumer and Chef Husband Chris Fischer Are Bringing Cooking Series to the Food Network

Did not see this coming. Amy Schumer is bringing a cooking show to the Food Network. You probably didn’t see it coming because despite being married to a great chef, Schumer has never shown any aptitude for or interest in cooking.

Although the title of the series is tentatively “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” the eight episode series will actually focus on her husband, Chris Fischer, doing most of the cooking. Amy will be contributing laughs, and mixing cocktails, while learning from Chef Fischer along with viewers.

The series will be shot at home, by the couple, and have a quarantine cooking focus, at least for now. Fischer will be doing most of the cooking. Episodes will feature fresh ingredients, and family friendly themes like tacos, pasta night and cleaning out your refrigerator.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Schumer in a statement “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network.”

The network anticipates a quick debut later this spring.

The couple’s 11 month old Gene Attell is not expected to be a part of the series, but based on this photo released last week, at least he’ll be dressed for it.

