2019’s Funniest Viral Videos Countdown

What would we do without viral videos? YouTube would be a joke, Twitter would shrivel and Tik Tok would never have been born. Viral Videos have saved water cooler culture. Thanks to animals being best friends, and kids saying the darndest things, and road rage, we can divert the family’s attention from politics at Thanksgiving, and keep ourselves busy in doctors office waiting rooms.

Sooner or later we’ll get bored of all this video junk food but for now, we’re still enchanted. So we’re sharing our 15 favorite videos that went viral in 2019. We’ve got politicians freaking out, UFO tapes, celebrities doing things, miracles occurring, old videos resurfacing at just the right time, cool special effects, rants, raves, and plenty of crazy talk. And an animal or two just for fun.

This is the perfect way pass that between Christmas and NYE boredom. Enjoy and vote for your favorite. It’s true that there are no winners when it comes to YouTube, Live Leak and World Star, but vote anyway.

Viral Video of the Year 2019

#1: Carp With a Human Face!

This carp has a human face and we don’t know where this was taken. Stay locked in your bathroom just to be safe.

#2: Brooklyn Man Talks Dude Off Bridge

Brooklyn plumber gives great advice to suicidal man.

#3: Mom Loses Kid on Luggage Belt

You’ve been afraid this would happen your whole life.

#4: Bagel Boss

A Long Island man, dubbed the Bagel Boss, was caught on video losing his mind after a woman called him short. The rest is history

#5: Florida Man Solves Hurricanes

A man in Florida got interviewed giving his solution for the hurricane problem .

#6: See NYC Like The Flash

Galaxy S10’s slo mo mode can help you see what the Flash sees when he’s booking through New York. Now your life is complete.

#7: Wave Pool Tsunami Injures 44

Things get weird at the old China water park when the big wave operators decided they want to take off some bikini tops. They say it was a power malfunction but we’re betting on a bored teenager working at a water park who wondered what it would be like to turn the waves to max level.

#8: A Man Named Corn Pop

Joe Biden tells a story of a man. A man named corn pop.

#9: 80’s Bernie Sanders Asks Kids About Coke

Back in the 80’s Senator Sanders was a Mayor, but a Mayor who cared enough to talk to the people. In a recently digitalized public access show you can see Bernie talking about all the issues. In the first clip, he asks some youngsters about coke.

Can't get enough of this pic.twitter.com/0zxcRnDFns — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 3, 2019

#10: Old Town Road Miracle

A non verbal autistic child was able to speak the lyrics of Old Town Road when it was played for him.

#11: Tom Brady Drags His Kid Off A Cliff

Bad dad. Bad bad dad.

#12: Don’t Call Me Fr*do

Chris Cuomo got caught on video in a drunk melt down after someone called him Fredo at a restaurant. And now there are three F words.

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo" Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem" Man: "What are you going to do about it?" Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs" Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

#13: UFO Tapes Released

The Pentagon and the Navy released footage taken by pilots of UFO’s. See!?

#14 Gorillas Hate Rain

Gorillas are shown trying to dodge the rain by hanging out underneath a ledge. Guess nobody told Gorillas that umbrellas make a great holiday gift.

#15: Egg Boy in New Zealand

A 17 year old kid smashed an egg onto a politician and got smacked around for it. The people of New Zealand loved the kid for it

