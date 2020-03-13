Trump Drops F-Bomb Into a Hot Mic

It’s not everyday that you hear the President of the United States drop the F-Bomb, but as Donald Trump was preparing to address the nation on Wednesday evening, just before he went live, he let out an “Oh Fuck” into his hot mic.

We’re not sure what caused the Commander-in-Chief to react this way. It could have been anything from the pandemic to Sleepy Joe Biden to Colin Kaepernick kneeling 4 years ago.

But in this candid moment, we also got to hear how the President handles an immediate crisis. No, it’s not the Coronavirus. It’s pen ink.