Tinder is adding a feature called the “Panic Button” for people who feel in danger on their date. The button will alert the authorities and send them your location. Tinder is also adding a feature that will allow your friends to check in on your location of the date. These are all reasons why it’s probably not the best idea to meet internet strangers, but hey, how else do you date in 2020?

