Rose McGowan Apologizes To Iran For US Killing Of Their General

Rose McGowan went to Twitter to apologize to Iran for the United States drone strike in Iraq that killed one of their top generals. This should be enough to stop World War 3, rumor is the Ayatollah is a HUGE Charmed fan.

Read more at washingtonexaminer.com.

Interrobang Staff
