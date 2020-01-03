Rose McGowan Apologizes To Iran For US Killing Of Their General

Rose McGowan went to Twitter to apologize to Iran for the United States drone strike in Iraq that killed one of their top generals. This should be enough to stop World War 3, rumor is the Ayatollah is a HUGE Charmed fan.

Read more at washingtonexaminer.com.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.