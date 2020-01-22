NYC PBA Doesn’t Approve Of Graffiti Covered Train

at
Share This Post

The MTA says a train that was covered in graffiti was pulled from service to have the vandalism removed and the New York City Police Benevolent Association is pretty pissed about this happening in the first place and voiced their distaste on Twitter. Everyone loves New York in the 70s, just embrace it!

Watch more viral videos.

.

.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff