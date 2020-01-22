NYC PBA Doesn’t Approve Of Graffiti Covered Train

The MTA says a train that was covered in graffiti was pulled from service to have the vandalism removed and the New York City Police Benevolent Association is pretty pissed about this happening in the first place and voiced their distaste on Twitter. Everyone loves New York in the 70s, just embrace it!

The 70s & 80s, now in living color on a subway platform near you. A true sign of decay, one that we worked so hard to eradicate decades ago. The taggers had plenty of time to cover this entire train, because they know there are no more consequences. #backtothefuture pic.twitter.com/7uWmg8YdzU — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 21, 2020

