Nude Models Selling Pics for Australian Fire Relief (NSFW)

Wasn’t really feeling like I could help with the Australian Fires but this seems to fit into my special skill set.

Staring at nude women.

I’m sending nudes to every person who donates atleast $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated.

Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/VIgzCUy6Wf — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

I’m going through dms and we’ve raised way over $10k for #AustralianFires donate $10 or more (new donations) and send me screenshot proof for pic ! pic.twitter.com/GcwOQUkjf6 — Emmy Elliott (@itsemmycorinne) January 6, 2020

