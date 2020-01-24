James Corden Doesn’t Drive During Carpool Karaoke

This is worse than auto tune. It ruins perhaps the greatest thing that has ever happened in music.
Call it what it really is. Trailer bed karaoke.
View this post on Instagram
Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!
A post shared by zolihonig (@zolihonig) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:31pm PST
