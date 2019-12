Adele lost weight and released some pictures from her holiday party. The pictures were picked up and publications kept bringing up her weight loss. Now the internet is annoyed it’s being focused on and saying it’s fat shaming. Adele doesn’t need anyone to defend her. She owns half of England.

Adele just won Christmas 🎅🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/JoTDgYjhBR — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 23, 2019

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.