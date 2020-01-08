Girl Posts Convo With Angry Boyfriend After Refusing To Get Him Red Lobster

After this woman told her man she couldn’t go to Red Lobster for him, he went nuts on her and she posted the photo to Twitter where everyone had her back, including Chrissy Teigen. Who is this guy that thinks he’s Red Lobster worthy when he’s obviously just a McDonalds tier man.

DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL NIGGAS ARE. IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME. pic.twitter.com/8DS5SMW3yN — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 5, 2020

Ok so to answer some question. This guy & I have been talking/seeing each other for a month or so. This wasn’t some long abusive relationship. The few times I went over I would ask if he was hungry or needed anything (I asked anyone this) it wasn’t like I was tryna give him — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

Special treatment. I was able to get him the food he wanted but didn’t want to cause I was already trying to back off from him cause he’s done a couple things I wasn’t very happy about. I have my own shit taken care of & im good. — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

This man is broke, struggling to make rent & pay his shit off and complained to me all the time like I was going to fix it. I’d let him complain all he wants but wasn’t going out of my way for him besides referring people who wanted tattoo to him. — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

We weren’t even hooking up. Naturally i take care of people, I love & care deeply for the people in my life and I always go above and beyond wether he’s my boyfriend or it’s one of my friends. Have a good heart DOESNT mean I deserved this so stop saying I deserved this Bc I was — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

Just trying to be there for someone. I can’t help that it’s who I am. — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

Let me also add. I know my worth, I know I’m a good ass woman and some day the energy i give will be reciprocated. We all have our weak moments or our blinds spot that doesn’t make me stupid. I’m human. — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 6, 2020

