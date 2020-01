The $175 Million movie Doolittle opened with $29 million in its first weekend with star Robert Downey Jr. the face of the Marvel movies that broke numerous records and Endgame that is the highest grossing movie of all time. Now he’s not wearing an Iron Man suit and it may be time to admit, he’s not the star, the suit was the star. Hmm, well lets just throw Iron Man into this movie, make him talk to some animals and make the money back folks!

