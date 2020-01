While in Chicago on New Years Day, Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy stopped by an IHOP and left a $2,020 tip on a $75.45 bill participating in the 2020 tip challenge, where you leave tips in denominations of 2020. Wahlburgers employees are asking where the fuck their Christmas bonus is.

