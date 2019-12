Camilla Cabello Apologizes For Using Offensive Language When She Was 14

Someone screen capped Tumblr posts and text conversations Camilla Cabello had when she was 14 years old and was using offensive language and circulated them online. She’s now gone to Twitter to apologize. If Ariana Grande could get away with fat shaming, Camilla should be ok.

Read more at cnn.com.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

I feel sick. So not only is she a total racist which we already knew but now we know she likes laughing at victims of domestic abuse. How are people still supporting her?! pic.twitter.com/CRUtrheREG — ℛ𝒽𝒾𝒶 ♡ (@blackpink_r0sie) December 19, 2019

