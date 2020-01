The harem of Bachelor contestants no-selled the surprise that they were going to Cleveland. Maybe Canton would have gotten them to be a bit more upbeat about their whirlwind intercontinental trip.

These thirsty girls no-sell a trip to CLEVELAND? GTFOH #bachelor pic.twitter.com/PFcGJ1KaDc — Ryan Burnett (@HealthyArbys) January 28, 2020

